UNC-Pembroke has 66 active COVID-19 cases on campus

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — University of North Carolina – Pembroke has 66 active cases of COVID-19 on campus, according to the university.

Sixty-three of those cases are among students and three are among employees, according to the university.

Source: UNC-Pembroke

Since Aug. 3, the university has reported a total of 87 positive cases. Eight-three of those cases were among students and five were among employees.

