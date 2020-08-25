UNC-Pembroke has 66 active COVID-19 cases on campus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — University of North Carolina – Pembroke has 66 active cases of COVID-19 on campus, according to the university.

Sixty-three of those cases are among students and three are among employees, according to the university.

Source: UNC-Pembroke

Since Aug. 3, the university has reported a total of 87 positive cases. Eight-three of those cases were among students and five were among employees.

LATEST COVID-19 HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories