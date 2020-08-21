UNCP reports 55 active COVID cases among students, employees

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) — The University of North Carolina Pembroke is closely monitoring a number of COVID cases that have popped up among students and staff.

As of Thursday evening there are 53 active student cases and two active employee cases, according to the university’s website.

“We have a very aggressive testing and tracing protocol in our student health services and we’re really trying to focus on identifying those positive cases,” UNCP Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Jodi Phelps said.

Phelps told News13 Thursday afternoon- when the university was reporting 25 active student cases and one active employee case- that “the vast majority of our cases are either asymptomatic or very mildy symptomatic.”

She also said at that time the student cases were a mix of commuter and residential.

The cases saw a mixed level of concern among students.

“We’re on campus. They’re not shutting it down. So it’s just kind of scary for our safety,” junior Trinity Emanuel said.

“At first I was worried, but everything’s running smoothly,” junior Emily Britt said. “All the students are pretty much social distancing and wearing their masks.”

UNCP rolled out a number of safety protocols as the semester began, which included a staggered move-in process, social distancing measures and mask requirements.

Around 40 percent of classes are online, with the remainder done traditionally or through a hybrid model.

The school has a space for students who need to isolate or quarantine. Phelps added Thursday that UNCP has added some clarification to its mask rules and is working with Pembroke to enforce limits on gatherings. She also noted that of as of the numbers being reported earlier Thursday, few, if any, cases were linked directly to classrooms.

UNC Chapel Hill shifted all undergraduate instruction to remote learning Wednesday after several coronavirus clusters there.

UNCP said Thursday afternoon it will to operate as it is, but is prepared to adapt should the need arise.

The school said there is not a single metric that would dictate an adjustment to residential operations or learning format. Instead, the university will look at the situation as a whole.

“We are going to follow all CDC guidance, all NC Department of Health and Human Services and our local public health officials,” she said “So we’re all working on that collectively and collaboratively.”

