Drive-thru COVID testing at UNCP sees hundreds of students, staff, faculty

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – A two day, drive-through COVID testing event was held at the University of North Carolina Pembroke Wednesday and Thursday.
Between the two days, over 700 UNCP students, faculty and staff were tested.
The testing was free, but people had to register beforehand. It was open to those with and without symptoms of the virus.
The tests were mouth swabs that did not require assistance. Everyone was to stay in their cars.
The testing event was a collaboration between UNCP, Robeson County Government, the Robeson County Health Department and CORE.
The university reports 61 active student cases and three active employee case, as of Wednesday.
