Unit with Scotland Co. Dept. of Social Services exposed to COVID-19

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A unit within the Scotland County Department of Social Services has been exposed to COVID-19, Scotland County Manager, Kevin Patterson said.

Employees there have a low risk of exposure, Patterson said. The affected unit was sent home to either work from home or use sick leave.

Patterson said the exposure won’t negatively impact the operation of the agency beyond what the coronavirus response has been over the past few months.

The number of employees exposed was not given, but Patterson told News13 that all employees have been notified.

LATEST HEADLINES: