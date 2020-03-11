UofSC extends spring break by canceling classes, events due to coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA/WBTW) – The University of South Carolina has canceled classes and events, extending spring break one week, due to the coronavirus.

Classes and all campus events are cancelled for March 16-22 as the university monitors the virus, according to an announcement posted on the university’s website around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The university also says students, staff and faculty traveling to countries with a CDC Warning Level 3 or ” an area experiencing widespread or sustained transmission of COVID-19 will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return at their permanent residence before they can return to campus.”

Clemson University is telling students to be prepared for the possibility of online lessons following spring break, which runs from March 16 to March 20.

The College of Charleston announced they will conduct a test run on online classes amid the coronavirus threat.

Duke University announced Tuesday night that all on-campus classes are suspended until further notice as the coronavirus continues to spread.The university made the announcement in a news release and added that the school “will transition to remote instruction.” For more on Duke University’s announcement, click here.

According to the CDC’s website, the countries under a Warning Level 3: Avoid Nonessential Travel alert due to coronavirus include Italy, China, South Korea and Iran. Venezuela has been under a level 3 alert since early January due to “outbreaks of infectious diseases, and adequate health care is currently not available in most of the country.”

Japan is under the CDC’s Level 2: Practice Enhanced Precautions alert due to coronavirus, according to the CDC’s website.

