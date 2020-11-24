UofSC will require students, staff to be tested for COVID-19 monthly in spring

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The University of South Carolina announced a new plan to require monthly COVID-19 testing during the Spring 2021 semester for students, faculty and staff who spend time on the Columbia campus.

According to the school, the plan was announced by UofSC President Bob Caslen in a letter to students and faculty Monday. They said the plan is designed to increase testing during a rise in COVID-19 cases nationally and in South Carolina.

According to a release from the university, the plan includes the following:

All students, faculty and staff living, learning or working on the Columbia campus must show proof of testing prior to returning to campus. Return testing was required in the fall for those living in university housing, which includes residence halls, 650 Lincoln, Park Place, Greek Village, Greene Crossing and YOUnion. Off-campus students who are enrolled in at least one face-to-face or hybrid class must also be tested prior to classes starting.

Testing can include current COVID test results, evidence of a previous positive test or presence of COVID-19 antibodies.

All students, faculty and staff who work on campus or are enrolled in at least one face-to-face or hybrid class must also participate in a required testing cycle of at least one test every 30 days. The university will assign a specific testing week each month and participants will have the flexibility to complete their test Monday through Thursday of their assigned week.

Additional details, including dates for required return testing, can be found on the university’s COVID-19 testing site.

School officials said if students do not comply with the testing notification, they could face university sanctions.

According to UofSC, they have conducted more than 45,000 free COVID-19 tests since August 1st.