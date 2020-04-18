USDA announces coronavirus food assistance program to help farmers, ranchers, and consumers

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Friday the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to assist farmers, ranchers, and consumers in response to COVID-19.

USDA was directed by President Trump to create the $19 billion relief program to support farmers and ranchers and maintain integrity of the food supply chain.

“During this time of national crisis, President Trump and USDA are standing with our farmers, ranchers, and all citizens to make sure they are taken care of, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue said. “The American food supply chain had to adapt, and it remains safe, secure, and strong, and we all know that starts with America’s farmers and ranchers.”

CFAP will use funding and authorities provided in the CARES Act, FFCRA, and other USDA authorities. The program will direct support to farmers and ranchers by providing $16 billion based on actual losses for agricultural producers and will assist with additional adjustment and marketing costs due to lost demand, the USDA said.

The program will also partner with regional and local distributors to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, meat, and dairy to distribute to food banks, community organizations and other non-profits to help serve Americans in need.

The USDA said more details about eligibility will be released at a later date. For more information, visit the USDA website.

