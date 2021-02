BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina will be holding a vaccination event this Wednesday at Marlboro County High School.

The even will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 951 Fayetteville Ave. Ext. in Bennettsville.

You must have an appointment. There will be no on-site registration.

Bring a valid picture ID and insurance card.

To schedule online visit here or call 843-876-7227 to make an appointment.