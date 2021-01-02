SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) — After battling COVID-19 for over a month, Lou Mascherino, has recovered and is looking to reopen his restaurant in the new year.
A Facebook post on the Veterans Café page announced Mascherino went to South Strand Hospital on December 3 with COVID-19, pneumonia and low oxygen levels.
After spending almost two weeks at the hospital, Mascherino finally returned home to finish his recovery.
On a December 30 Facebook post, Mascherino announced that he ‘survived’ and is looking to reopen his restaurant on Monday, January 4.
The Veterans Café hosted a drive-thru fundraiser to raise more than $24,000 in May. They also celebrated their 10th anniversary two years ago.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Texas Sen. Ted Cruz announces he’ll oppose certification of Biden victory, demands emergency audit
- Veterans Café owner recovers from COVID-19, plans to reopen restaurant
- South Carolina nonprofits get $25 mil in coronavirus aid
- New South Carolina flag design heads back to drawing board
- Panthers end disappointing season against playoff-bound rival Saints