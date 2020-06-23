Video: the start of summer tourism on the Grand Strand amid Covid-19

GRAND STRAND, SC (WBTW) — The beginning of the summer tourist season is looking somewhat different this year due to the impact of COVID-19.

But since a low of 21% in April, US hotel occupancy rates have been rising steadily, according to Research And Markets. US hotel occupancy had fallen by 50.2% to 35.4% during the week of May 17 compared to the same week in 2019.

However, a Coastal Carolina University sample of hotels and campsites in the Grand Strand shows a 91.6% occupancy on a weekend during this month and 74% for the full week. The weekend occupancy for the same time in 2019 was 92.5% and the full week was 81.4%

At the Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR)’s, travel was down 98 percent in April. As the Grand Strand area began to reopen in May, MYR’s passenger counts ballooned up to 400 percent over April’s numbers with a total of 22,856 total arriving and departing passengers.

With people wearing masks and some businesses closed, this summer will be different for the Grand Strand.

