Virus-proofing sports facilities, outdoor facilities have high contaminant potential, experts say



MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WBTW) — Billions has been spent on state-of-the-art sports facilities over the last quarter-century, now they are trying to figure out how to virus-proof them.

They have made high-efficiency air filtration systems more common. Upgrades will likely increase as the coronavirus pandemic fades.

The problem is that even the cleanest air can’t keep this particular virus from spreading.

Most experts say transmission comes through coughing or sneezing from someone nearby. That means outdoor ballparks have high contaminant potential, too.

Officials are working on safety protocols and looking at new technology in hopes of making stadiums and arenas as safe as they can.

