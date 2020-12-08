Volunteers to pack hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine kits

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday dozens of boxes were packed with gloves, masks, cotton balls, band-aids, and alcohol pads.

COVID-19 vaccine kits in the making for when doses make their way to South Carolina.

“The development with the COVID has been rapidly, they’ve been working on it. We knew that we were going to need volunteers do whatever we could to speed this process along,” said Jentry Ward with United Way Horry County.

Eight United Way volunteers packed 120 kits in about two hours.

Ward says the group worked quickly and completed a week’s worth of work in one morning.

“I think I’m going to end up canceling the rest of the shifts after [Wednesday] morning just because I am very confident that our volunteers are able to move at a quick pace so we can get these supplies packed for DHEC to use,” said Ward.

Kenny and Dawn Peet started volunteering six months ago at the start of the pandemic.

“United Way it’s got so many great things going on. The food drives, boxing up now for the pandemic,” said Dawn.

The couple says the cause is bigger than themselves at a time where thousands of people are sick.

“Somebody’s got to do it,” said Kenny.

“There’s no better time. We are in this together. We have to help each other get through this,” said Dawn.

Adding that good hygiene, social distancing, and mask wearing is just as neighborly.

“You can never be too safe and if you’re not part of the solution, then you’re part of the problem. So we try to do our part,” said Dawn.

United Way expects to pack 300 vaccine kits total and will be sent to DHEC’s site in Sumter when completed.