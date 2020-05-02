Walmart pays $180 million in bonuses for employees, hires 200,000 workers

(WGHP) – Walmart paid $180 million in early quarterly bonuses to the company’s store, club and supply chain associates on Thursday, according to a statement from Walmart.

The retail giant also pledged in March to pay out a “special cash bonus” – $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time employees. The cash bonus and early quarterly bonus will total nearly $550 million, according to the release.

Since March 19, the company says it has also hired 200,000 new employees.

“We’ve seen firsthand our associates’ unwavering focus to take care of customers and members while providing a vital service to communities during this time,” Donna Morris, chief people officer, said in a statement.

See the rest of Morris’ statement below: