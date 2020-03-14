‘We’ll take those extra steps’: Horry County cities prepare for coronavirus

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – While there are no confirmed cases in Horry County yet, cities are taking measures to prepare for the coronavirus.

Conway city leaders met at the public safety facility Friday afternoon to discuss preparing for COVID-19. While cities are mainly following what state agencies are advising, there are some measures that local governments are taking.

Conway city administrator Adam Emrick says the city is preparing to possibly change how and where some employees work.

“We’ve been evaluating each department and their functions within the city,” Emrick said. “For those that can work from home, we’re setting up those protocols, so we can do that if need be. We’re looking for ways to maybe limit public access to certain buildings.”

Horry County cities are already taking some steps before the coronavirus is diagnosed in the area.

“Starting Monday, we’ll disinfect the high-touch surfaces, the public counters and the doors that the public uses, every 30 minutes,” said Myrtle Beach city spokesperson Mark Kruea. “We’ll take those extra steps that we’re recommending that you take at home.”

North Myrtle Beach is following many cities across the country and canceled its St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday. You can click here to read the city’s statement.

In a city that thrives on tourism, Kruea says the precautions Myrtle Beach is taking will hopefully keep anyone from bringing the virus here.

“We’re looking at events,” he said. “So far, the city itself has not canceled any events, but we’ve been working with organizers of events who, for one reason or another, have said, ‘Look, our people don’t want to travel, or we’re concerned about that, or we’re hearing feedback from the public.'”

Emrick says Conway is working with Coastal Carolina University, which extended its spring break by another week.

“The more you can limit outside exposure, the more you have the ability to control what’s going on inside your city, the better,” he said. “I think that’s a great move.”

Conway has not canceled any city-run events yet. Many of those are through the parks and recreation department, like Easter egg hunts in a few weeks.

Emrick says they’ll keep monitoring COVID-19 in case there’s a need to cancel anything here.