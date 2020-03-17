White House seeks $850 billion economic stimulus

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 10: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, standing with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force team, speaks during a press briefing in the press briefing room of the White House March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Also pictured, from L-R, Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow, Coast Guard Vice Admiral Daniel Abel, coronavirus response coordinator Debbie Birx, Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is proposing a roughly $850 billion emergency stimulus to address the economic cost of the new coronavirus.

The request will be outlined to Senate Republicans Tuesday and will aim to provide relief for small businesses and the airline industry and include a massive tax cut for wage-earners.

Two people familiar with the request described it to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

The White House hopes the measure will pass this week, as the administration scrambled to contain the economic fallout of the severe disruptions to American life from the outbreak.

