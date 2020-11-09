“Who needs to get the vaccine first?”: Pfizer’s 90% effective vaccines sparks questions from local doctors

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Pfizer is leading in the race to a coronavirus vaccine after announcing its vaccination is 90% effective against the novel coronavirus.

As cases continue to rise in South Carolina and across the globe, this is a significant step towards worldwide relief from the virus. But some local doctors say there are still many unknowns.

“Who needs to get the vaccine first?” That’s the first question Sean Gibbs, a doctor at Grand Strand Medical Center, wants answers to once a vaccine is approved.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, among the first to receive the vaccine will be underserved and vulnerable populations including:

Front-line medical personnel

Employees at nursing facilities

Residents of nursing facilities

Critical infrastructure employees

In the Pfizer trial, volunteers were given two doses of the vaccine, which showed protection from the virus 28 days after the first dose and seven days after the second dose.

Still without many answers now, Gibbs said when the time comes folks should ask questions.

“By the time we get a vaccine available to be able to give to our patients we should have a lot of those answers,” Gibbs said.

Many answers, though, won’t come for months. Once they do, Gibbs said peace will come to mind.

“When the numbers start to go down because of the vaccinations it’s going to allow us to focus more of our energy the rest of the population that needs our attention,” he said.

It hasn’t been determined when a vaccine would be approved and become available. In the meantime, Gibbs urges folks to continue practice social distancing and to wear a mask.