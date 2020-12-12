With S.C. on pace for most COVID-19 cases in a month, Senate Minority Leader pushes for statewide mask rule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – December is on pace to be the worst month of the coronavirus pandemic in terms of cases in South Carolina.

According to data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there were 23,417 reported cases of COVID-19 in the Palmetto State so far in December through Wednesday. At that rate, there would be 80,659 cases in the month. That would easily surpass the worst month of the pandemic in South Carolina, when the state reported 53,630 cases.

Month Total Cases in South Carolina March 1,344 April 4,998 May 6,277 June 26,502 July 53,630 August 31,447 September 25,069 October 29,274 November 42,838 December* 23,219* * – through Dec. 9 (data courtesy of DHEC)

DHEC reported 3,137 confirmed and 80 new probable coronavirus cases Friday, which is about 700 more than the last one-day record set just a week ago.

“The cases aren’t just creeping up, they’re leaping up and it’s time for us to act,” said state Sen. Brad Hutto, a Democrat from Orangeburg and the state Senate Minority Leader. “We cannot just continue to do what we’ve been doing. We’ve got to do something different.”

That’s why Sen. Hutto is urging Gov. Henry McMaster to require masks statewide for 90 days. It’s a move the governor has refused to take, only encouraging mask use.

Our Leader, Senator Hutto, is calling on Governor McMaster to implement a 90-day mask mandate statewide.



COVID-19 is sweeping across South Carolina at an alarming rate. Action must be taken to save lives. pic.twitter.com/Qy7RaI5siZ — SC Senate Democrats (@SCSenateDems) December 10, 2020

Sen. Hutto says that isn’t working.

“I remember back years ago when we urged everybody to wear a seatbelt,” he said. “Some people did, but most people did not start doing it as a matter of habit until it became mandated by state law.”

In response to Sen. Hutto, a spokesperson for Gov. McMaster tells News13 the governor still has no plans for a statewide requirement because it can’t be enforced. Here is the full statement:

The governor doesn’t have any plans to issue a statewide mask mandate. As he’s said many times before – such an order would be entirely unenforceable. One size simply doesn’t fit all. If local governments – which have an intimate understanding of their communities’ needs – decide that such an order is in their best interest, then the governor recognizes their authority to issue one. Brian Symmes, communications director for Gov. McMaster

Sen. Hutto says a mask rule isn’t to give fines.

“That’s not what it’s about at all,” he said. “It’s about educating people because some people will do it because it’s the law.”

This also comes as DHEC reports every county with a hospital in our part of the state but Darlington is over 90% capacity through the end of Thursday. Marlboro County does not have a hospital. Here are the hospital occupancy numbers by county:

Dillon County – 100%

– 100% Florence County – 95.4%

– 95.4% Horry County – 94.4%

– 94.4% Marion County – 93.3%

– 93.3% Georgetown County – 90.7%

– 90.7% Darlington County – 62.9%

Numbers like that are why Sen. Hutto says a statewide mask requirement is needed.

“We’re going to run out of space, but it’s not just that we’re going to run out of space and personnel to handle COVID,” said Sen. Hutto. “People are still having strokes, heart attacks and getting in car wrecks, so we have other needs for our medical personnel.”

A Conway Medical Center spokesperson says the hospital is 93% full as of Friday. That includes 24 COVID-19 patient and that number has doubled in the last month. CMC also says there were eight patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

The 24 coronavirus patients is the highest for CMC since early August, however it’s about half as many as the hospitals peak, when it averaged about 50 COVID-19 patients on the week of July 20.