Woman contracts COVID-19 in between vaccine doses

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/NEXSTAR) — Many have asked whether you can get COVID-19 in between vaccine doses. The answer is yes.

That’s what happened to Nelda Benavidez, a grandmother who contracted the coronavirus after her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 7.

She said she was hopeful and excited that she might be more protected from the virus. Then two weeks later on Jan. 23, she got a call telling her she had tested positive.

“I was told that I could not take the second dosage after having COVID. I was also told that I had to wait for three months. And then I was also told that I had to start all over again and I had to wait 90 days,” Benavidez said.

Confused by the information she was receiving, Benavidez decided to do her own research. After speaking with her doctor, she found out much of the information turned out to be false.

“After being quarantined for 14 days, I can set up my second appointment for the second shot,” said Benavidez. “As long as I was not running any fever, I was able to get the shot.”

San Angelo’s local health authority Dr. Vretis agreed, saying individuals who contract the virus should still get their second dose once they no longer have any symptoms.

“As long as it’s over, they can go ahead and get their second immunization,” Vretis said.

Benavidez still has no regrets choosing to take the injection.

“I think had I not gotten the first shot, I think I would have been a lot sicker than what I did get,” she said. “I feel that, yes, I did have a little bit of symptoms — arm hurting, a little bit of fever, a little bit of chills — but that only lasted about 24 hours.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, experts believe getting a COVID-19 vaccine may help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you contract the virus.

On Tuesday, Benavidez received her second dose of the vaccine, and while she has had minor side effects, she’s grateful she was able to complete her vaccine process not only to protect herself but her family members as well.

According to the CDC, a COVID-19 vaccine cannot make you sick with the coronavirus since none of the vaccines contain the live virus that causes it.

“All COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States have been shown to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19,” the CDC said.