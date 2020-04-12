Worker at Florence County facility tests positive for COVID-19, company says

FLORENCE AREA, SC (WBTW) – A worker at the facility QVC facility in Florence County has tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesperson tells News13.

In a statement, a Qurate Retail Group source said no other employees were in close contact with the COVID-19 positive worker because of social distancing measures put in place.

The company is providing support to the impacted employee, who is in self-quarantine, according to the statement.

The plant has done a deep cleaning on all work stations and shared spaces, in addition to what it calls ‘enhanced’ cleaning and sanitation procedures.

All team members have been notified of the situation, the company statement added.

The company says it has these measures in place in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Increased sanitation measures

Increased remote working to limit the amount of team members on site.

We’re supporting our team members’ ability to make a living while providing needed flexibility For our U.S. team members, we have suspended our attendance policies and time off policies to provide maximum flexibility for team members who may need or want to stay home for any reason. We’ve additionally modified our pay practices to provide up to 80 hours of emergency time off pay for certain COVID-19 related situations, and options for our team members to receive partial time off pay for any reason, inclusive of navigating personal and family situations in this challenging time. As an appreciation to our team members whose work is required to be conducted on-site, we are currently offering recognition pay to include an increase of $2 per hour for all hourly workers and an increase for salaried workers.

We have temporarily suspended productivity tracking so team members can better focus on safety.

Social spacing to include: Reduction of group meetings Physical spacing guidelines for team members on site Reduction of outside guests and stringent check in process to eliminate potential risk

Elimination of self-service food / beverage (replaced with pre-packaged)

In light of new recommendations, we are in the process of procuring masks for all team members at our fulfilment centers.

Workers who feel unwell or believe they may have contacted someone who has COVID-19 are asked to stay home.

Latest Headlines