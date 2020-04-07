Worker at Georgia-Pacific Darlington plant tests positive for COVID-19

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A worker at the Georgia-Pacific plant in Darlington has tested positive for COVID-19.

A worker notified management that their tests results came back positive for COVID-19, according to Tom Srother, Senior Communications Manager at Georgia-Pacific. This worker has been out of work since March 30.

Management at the plant has reached out to workers who this person has been in direct contact with and have asked them to quarantine, Srother said. Georgia-Pacific says they are adhering to CDC guidelines.

Since the outbreak started, Georgia-Pacific initiated several protocols such as prohibiting visitors, extensive cleaning, and social distancing, Srother added. The plant has also hired a third party company to deep clean common areas after they learned of the positive case.

