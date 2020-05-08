Worker at Timmonsville Honda plant tests positive for COVID-19

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A worker at the Honda plant in Timmonsville has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chris Abbruzzese, with corporate communications for Honda North America, tells News13 Honda of South Caroling Mfg. Inc. was notified on May 7 that a worker at the plant had a confirmed case of the virus. The worker, who was at the plant at the time, was “immediately sent home.”

“HSC representatives informed associates who worked with the impacted individual. All associates, along with the Florence County Health Department, were made aware of the situation. In response, Honda provided a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the areas where the associate worked and conducted additional cleaning of common areas. Continued cleaning and disinfection continues throughout each day at all Honda facilities,” Abbruzzese says. “From the onset of this challenging situation, our primary focus is on protecting Honda associates, our contractors, our suppliers and our customers. We have done so by closely observing the guidance and direction provided by local, state and federal government officials, as well as the top health organizations.”

Abbruzzese added that not further comment will be given at this time in respect to the worker’s privacy.

