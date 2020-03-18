YMCA of Coastal Carolina closing facilities due to coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The YMCA of Coastal Carolina is closing facilities due to the coronavirus, according to Ryan Finney, CEO of YMCA of Coastal Carolina.

Finney says the closures of facilities in Myrtle Beach and Georgetown will start Thursday and continue through at least March 29.

Finney released the following statement Wednesday morning, announcing the closure:

At the YMCA of Coastal, the safety and well-being of our members, staff, volunteers and the broader Grand Strand community have always been and will always be a top priority. We have been diligently monitoring all national and local updates surrounding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation. In order to best ensure the health of our entire Y community, we have decided to close our facilities in Myrtle Beach and Georgetown to the public effective March 19th through at least March 29th. We understand this is a very concerning situation. The Y has been a pillar of the community for nearly 40 years, throughout both good and challenging times. The decision to close our facilities was made to best ensure the safety of everyone in our community. We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and will work with local officials to determine what future actions will be necessary. During this closure, we will provide updates and information directly to staff, members and participants via email. We will also be posting information to our website and social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We are asking everyone to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and take their own measures to protect themselves, including not putting themselves in situations with large crowds or where they come in close contact with others, staying home if they do not feel well, frequently washing their hands with soap and water and covering their coughs and sneezes.

