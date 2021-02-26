DHEC: 1,086 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,086 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The announcement came during a daily update from the agency, which also revealed an additional 334 probable cases, 27 new, confirmed deaths, and eight probable deaths.

Among the new deaths were the probable COVID-19-caused deaths of two elderly persons in Horry County, the probable deaths of two middle-aged persons in Horry County and the confirmed death of an elderly person in Marion County.

Friday’s update brings South Carolina’s total to 441,697 confirmed cases, 71,598 probable cases, 7,528 confirmed deaths and 949 probable deaths.

Of the 32,875 new tests reported to DHEC, 5.1% were positive for the virus.

Case counts for local counties are the following:

Darlington – Seven confirmed, four probable

Dillon – Four confirmed, one probable

Florence – 17 confirmed, seven probable

Horry – 69 confirmed, 57 probable

Marion – Four confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – Five confirmed, one probable