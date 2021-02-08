DHEC: 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Horry County

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Five more people have died of COVID-19 in Horry County, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Monday.

The state also announced 1,510 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases, 83 probable cases, 34 confirmed deaths and seven probable deaths.

Those additions bring the state’s total to 414,573 total, confirmed cases, 53,830 probable cases, 6,881 confirmed deaths and 809 probable deaths.

Of 31,266 new tests reported to the state, 7% were positive for the virus.

Of those new deaths, one was the confirmed death of a middle-aged person in Darlington County and another was of an elderly person in Marlboro County. The state also reported a probable COVID-19-caused death of an elderly person in Marion County, and a probable death in Darlington County that’s currently under investigation.

Of the five Horry County deaths, four were elderly persons, and one was middle-aged.

Here are the case counts for local counties:

Darlington — 24 confirmed, one probable

Dillon – 16 confirmed

Florence – 46 confirmed, seven probable

Horry – 99 confirmed, five probable

Marion – 11 confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – 11 confirmed, two probable