DHEC: COVID-19 hospitalizations down 19.7% compared to last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – There are 19.7% fewer people hospitalized with COVID-19 than a week ago, according to data updated Sunday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Updated hospitalization data also reveals that 0.5% fewer acute hospital beds were in use, hospital occupancy was 0.2% high, there were 10.6% fewer COVID-19 patients on ventilators, 15.1% fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and 13.1% fewer patients admitted with the virus, compared to a week ago.

Statewide, 80.13% of the state’s inpatient beds, 79.31% of ICU beds and 43.46% of ventilators were in use, according to DHEC on Monday.

DHEC also released virus data for Saturday, Friday, and Thursday on Monday. The agency typically released three separate reports on Monday, which are each based on information it received two days prior.

Monday’s report includes 1,185 new, confirmed cases, 351 probable cases, seven confirmed deaths and three probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 26,212 tests reported to the state, 6.7% were positive for the virus.

Among those new deaths was the confirmed COVID-19 death of one person in Florence County, one confirmed and two probable COVID-19-caused deaths in Horry County, and one confirmed death in Marion County.

Sunday’s report includes 1,671 confirmed cases, 568 probable cases, 62 confirmed deaths and 16 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Among those deaths was one probable COVID-19-caused death in Darlington County, one confirmed death in Dillon County, one confirmed death in Florence County, one probable death in Horry County, one confirmed death in Marion County and one confirmed death in Marlboro County.

Saturday’s report includes 2,089 confirmed cases, 594 probable cases, 37 confirmed deaths and 15 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Among those new deaths was the confirmed COVID-19 death of one person in Darlington County, the confirmed death of one person in Dillon County, the confirmed death of one person in Florence County, and three confirmed and two probable COVID-19 deaths in Horry County.

The updates bring the state’s totals to 696,620 confirmed cases, 170,695 probable cases, 11,010 confirmed deaths and 1,692 probable deaths.

New case counts from Monday’s report for local counties are listed below:

Darlington – 11 confirmed, 17 probable

Dillon – Seven confirmed, seven probable

Florence – 38 confirmed, 14 probable

Horry – 65 confirmed, 31 probable

Marion – 12 confirmed, four probable

Marlboro – Eight confirmed, two probable