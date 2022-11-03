COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) –The deaths of three people from the flu were reported in the latest update on the virus from South Carolina health officials.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported widespread flu activity in its weekly surveillance report released on Wednesday for Oct. 23-29. Five people have died from the flu so far during the current season.

Lab-confirmed tests and hospitalizations have increased, with DHEC reporting 3,524 cases during the week and 8,216 so far during the season.

DHEC’s weekly update also showed 251 flu-related hospitalizations across 46 hospitals and 423 similar hospitalizations for the season.

