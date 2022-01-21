DHEC to begin distributing at-home rapid testing COVID-19 kits — Here’s how to get one

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will begin distributing the first round of at-home rapid COVID-19 antigen tests it ordered for the state, the agency announced Friday morning.

DHEC has ordered more than 2 million tests, and has received about 140,000. It expects to receive the rest within the next few weeks.

The kits contain two tests each and have been sent to public health departments across the state. They will become available to be picked up by the public starting on Monday.

The tests provide results in minutes, cutting down on wait times that can take hours, days or sometimes longer for people to receive results.

People who will receive the tests are not required to be reported to DHEC, but is encouraged.

About half of the kits will be distributed to the community. The rest will be given to first responder agencies, state government agencies, school districts, long-term care facilities and correctional facilities.

To receive a test, use DHEC’s testing locator to check availability, and then arrive at a site in person. Kits cannot be picked up for other people.

Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are not allowed to come in to get a kit. If they are experiencing symptoms, they must notify staff at the door and a kit will be brought to them.

Free tests can also be ordered from the federal government.