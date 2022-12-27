(The Hill) — Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling four lots of its blood pressure medication, Quinapril, because of an impurity known as Nitrosamines being found in recent testing of the product, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

No illness related to the medication has been reported, the FDA said, and the marketing of the Quinapril Tablets ended in September. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme, or ACE, inhibitor that is used to treat hypertension.

Nitrosamines, according to the FDA, are commonly found in food and water, particularly in meats, dairy products, and vegetables. They can increase a person’s risk of developing cancer when faced with prolonged exposure, according to the FDA.

Those who are currently using Quinapril tablets are being advised by the FDA to continue taking their medication until they contact a medical professional for personal advice about possible alternatives.

Retailers are being told to discontinue the sale of Quinapril tablets immediately.

Anyone with questions about the recall should contact Inmar Rx Solutions, Inc. at 877-538-8445 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.