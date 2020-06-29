FDA, USDA: No danger of catching coronavirus from food, food packaging

FILE – In this Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) building is visible behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency’s campus in Silver Spring, Md. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has for the first time approved a video game for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children. The FDA said Monday, June 15, 2020, the game built by Boston-based Akili Interactive Labs can improve attention function. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(CNN) – There’s no need to feel leery at the grocery store. The USDA and the FDA released a statement saying people can’t contract the coronavirus from food or food packaging.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn say food producers, processors and regulators are “taking every necessary precaution to prioritize food safety.”

The statement adds the US is the “global leader” in ensuring food products are secure for consumption.

