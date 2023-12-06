HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The winter season is here, and that comes with coughs, sniffles and feeling fatigued.

Grand Strand medical professionals say the flu, COVID-19, RSV and other respiratory illnesses are taking a hold on people as the holidays near.

“The important thing to recognize is it’s slowly creeping up on us again,” said Sean Nguyen, an official at Tidelands Health. “So, we just need to be vigilant that with this increase, we don’t let our guards down, as it will start to affect our holiday plans if we don’t stay on top of it.”

For the past three months, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 459 cases involving COVID-19, the flu and RSV and other respiratory illnesses.

Dr. Paul Richardson of Conway Medical Center said their facility has seen an increase in flu and RSV numbers, but they’re seeing less when it comes to COVID-19.

“We have seen over the last three months some slight uptick, especially in influenza A and B,” Richardson said. “Fortunately, though, not where we were last year.”

South Carolina DHEC reported during the week of Nov. 18 that there was a high jump in emergency department visits.

For COVID-19 and RSV, there were more than 500 hospital visits and more than 1,000 visits for the flu. During the same week, there were 1,691 lab-confirmed flu tests, more than 900 compared to last year.

“I think we look at last year versus this year, I think our cases are starting to climb a little earlier in the year than they have this year,” said Martha Buchanan, the lead medical consultant at SCDHEC.

The CDC reports that currently, South Carolina and Louisiana are leading the country in respiratory illnesses.

Nguyen shared why getting exact numbers for the illnesses each year can be difficult.

“Now we have COVID, we have flu and we have RSV, all these different viruses that all mimic each other,” he said. “So, it’s kind of hard to determine what particular strain we’re dealing with and whether or not people are getting tested for it.”

Officials say although they’re not surprised to see these numbers, they still urge people to take measures to protect themselves from the illnesses.

“The flu can be a very serious illness, as COVID can still be very serious,” Buchanan said. “RSV can be serious for certain age groups, so don’t take these illnesses lightly.”

Officials all shared the same tips to fight these illnesses — get your vaccines, wash your hands and stay home if you don’t feel well.