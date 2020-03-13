Johnsonville to host a Repack the Backpack event

JOHNSONVILLE, SC – Healthy Blue and Johnsonville faith leaders are teaming up to sponsor a School Jam Fest.

It’s a Repack the Backpack community event. The first 500 children will receive a free backpack. School supplies and refreshments will also be available while supplies last.

Health professionals will be there to answer your medical questions, along with local vendors, and WYNN 96.6.

It’s a free event on Saturday, March, 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Johnsonville High School. The school is located at 237 South Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville.