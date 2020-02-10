Parents notified of confirmed tuberculosis case at Lumberton Junior High

LUMBERTON, SC (WBTW) – Officials with Robeson County schools have issued a health alert to parents after a case of tuberculosis was confirmed at Lumberton Junior High.

Administrators are working to identify a small number of people who possibly had exposure to the illness. Once identified, those people will be tested and treated based on guidelines by the CDC.

A letter was sent to all parents of the high school on Monday. The majority of students and employees will not be contacted and do not need any testing or treatment, according to the district.

Parents also were notified about which students had been identified for testing. “Situations such as these are a reminder that TB is still active in our state and it’s important to test those who may be at risk for the disease,” said Dr. Shanita Wooten, Superintendent of the Public Schools of Robeson County.

TB is a disease that generally develops over weeks to months, and it is completely curable with medications.

“While it is important for the Lumberton Junior High School community to be aware and informed of this exposure,” wrote Dr. SaVon F. Maultsby, principal of the junior high, “We must remember a relatively small number of persons are likely to have been exposed, and no one is at immediate risk of any health problems.”

If there are any questions or concerns regarding this exposure, please contact Tracy Jones, Communicable Disease Nurse with Robeson County Health Department at 910-671-3210.

For more information on TB, please visit the CDC here.