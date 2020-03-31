SIMT making visors to help medical workers

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Many hospitals nationwide have reached out to communities and businesses asking for supply donations. Florence-Darlington Technical College is helping local hospitals in an unique way.

The engineering team of Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology works on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus. They came together to produce 3D visors for medical use.

McLeod Health recently put out a call for assistance to help sustain their supplies and the engineering team at SIMT sprung into action.

“As soon as our engineers saw that there was a problem that they may have a solution for they started working on that and they started working on that on their own time,” says Social Media listening center manager Duane Childers.

McLeod Health is still accepting the following items for donations.

• Clorox Wipes or other viral-level disinfectants

• Individual bottles of hand sanitizer (they may have these as marketing promos, these are acceptable!)

• N95 respirator masks- any sizes

• Surgical masks

• Goggles for eye protection

• Gowns or body suits (Tyvek is a brand name)

Jumpsuits, painter’s suits, bunny suits – all sizes

• Face shields

• NITRILE gloves / clean (not sterile) gloves

• Head covers / bouffant bonnets

People who would like to donate their time and talent can call Lauren Snipes with the McLeod Health Foundation at 843-777-5082.