FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for a product at a Fayetteville food company.

Officials said they are concerned that such products may be in people’s refrigerators or freezers.

The FSIS issued the alert Friday for a ready-to-eat broccoli stuffed chicken product produced by Vanguard Culinary Group, LTD, a company based in Fayetteville, on Dec. 3, according to a release from the USDA.

The product was described as a 16-ounce vacuum-sealed tray containing “Park Street Deli Broccoli Stuffed Chicken, boneless skinless chicken breast hand stuffed with broccoli and cheddar au gratin” with a use-by date of Jan. 30.

The USDA said the product may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing.

“FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed,” the release from the USDA said.

It said a recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase.

According to the USDA, the product was shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

“The problem was discovered when consumers reported to FSIS that the product labeled as fully cooked appeared to be raw,” said the USDA.

The agency said anyone who has purchased the products is urged not to consume them. Instead, people are asked to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming the products.

They ask anyone concerned about an injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

Anyone with questions about the public health alert is asked to contact Jeff Gruber, Vice President of Food Safety and Quality Assurance at Vanguard Culinary Group, LTD, at jeffgruber@vanguardculinary.com and 910-364-6804.

Anyone with food safety questions is asked to call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854, live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

Click here for food safety messages from the USDA.

Consumers that need to report a problem with meat, poultry or egg products are asked to use the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System.