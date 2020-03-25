Tidelands Health seeks help sewing elastic straps on respirators

Tidelands Health has several thousand new, never-used N95 respirators that could be used to protect their clinical team as they respond to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

However, the elastic straps on the respirators, which have been in storage since they were acquired during a previous public health emergency, have become brittle over time.

Although the CDC has provided guidance it is acceptable to use older but never-used N95s, the straps must be replaced before they can be made available to their clinical team.

If you can help, here is what Tidelands Health and posted and where you can send your information:

Watch sewing video here

Please fill out this form if you are able to help by sewing new elastic straps on respirators. We will contact you with details about when and how to pick up respirators, and you will be provided the necessary supplies and instructions at the time of pick up.

Please note the straps must be replaced using a sewing machine (not by hand). When the respirators are returned, they will be clinically inspected and thoroughly disinfected before use by clinical staff.

As a strong advocate for social distancing to limit the spread of the coronavirus, we are asking volunteers to complete the work independently rather than gather in groups.

Please DO NOT drop by or call a Tidelands Health hospital or physician office to pick up respirators and supplies. They are not available there. Once you sign up, you’ll be contacted and provided further instructions.

Thank you for your willingness to help our team as we work to care for the community.