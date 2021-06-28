Upgraded emergency department opens at McLeod Regional Medical Center

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A new emergency department opened at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence Monday morning.

Medical director of emergency services Dr. Thomas Lewis said the upgrades in the new department will help patients by cutting down wait times.

“We have our own dedicated laboratory service here that we’re not sharing with the rest of the hospital,” Lewis said. “We have our own CT scanners and X-ray rooms that are dedicated for emergency use.”

The equipment means staff won’t have to wait as long to run tests and get results. The new department also has dedicated trauma bays, triage rooms and behavioral assessment rooms.

“To see patients more efficiently, faster, to evaluate them and diagnose them quicker so that we can determine the best course of management,” Lewis said. Also new are a helipad and ambulance bay that are closer than at the previous department.

“It’ll make it easier to get patients from the Pee Dee region and surrounding areas to outstanding emergency care,” Lewis said.

The staff moved in at five in the morning, so Dr. Lewis says the new space will take some getting used to, but the employees are happy to be there.

“I think they’re very excited,” Lewis said. “It’s been long awaited for both the staff and the region. We’re just trying to find our way around the new department and making sure everybody’s sitting in the right places.”

The new department is much larger- it has 81 beds compared to 56 at the previous department. Staff expects to be able to accommodate more than 100,000 patients per year.