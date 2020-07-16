‘We’re essentially playing Russian roulette’: Teachers groups oppose Gov. McMaster’s request for full in-person classes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Several organizations representing teachers are opposed to Gov. Henry McMaster saying all school districts must have in-person classes five days a week during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said that at a news conference in Columbia on Wednesday. He also says parents should be allowed to choose a distance learning program for their children.

Todd Scholl is about to start his first year teaching at Coastal Leadership Academy in Socastee. He’s the charter school’s director of culture and climate. Scholl is also a member of the Palmetto State Teachers Association (PSTA), which is the state’s largest group for educators.

In a statement after that news conference, PSTA said the governor is pushing to reopen schools “without regard for the status of the coronavirus pandemic.”

“We’re essentially playing Russian roulette with people’s lives and not only our teachers, but our students as well,” Scholl said.

The PSTA also says Gov. McMaster’s push for all districts to return to full in-person classes is “irresponsible and dangerous” if the spread of COVID-19 doesn’t decrease.

“Every teacher I know wants to get back to that classroom, wants to get back to some sense of normalcy, but they also want to do it safely,” said Scholl.

PSTA also says districts need to follow the state’s AccelerateED task force guidelines. According to this week’s figures from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the disease activity is too high for any in-person classes in every county but one. Marlboro County has “medium” disease activity, so it would be recommended by DHEC for a hybrid of in-person and distance learning.

Scholl also says he’s not impressed with the state’s answers about if a student or teacher tests positive.

“How many cases is it going to take for us to close back down schools?” Scholl asked. “We need to have clear guidance on that, but the problem is that we have clear guidance now and we have political leaders who are willing to ignore it.”

House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, says kids need five days in classrooms academically and emotionally.

“There will have to be different solutions for every district, but every child needs the opportunity,” Speaker Lucas said.

Sen. Greg Hembree, R-North Myrtle Beach and chair of the state Senate’s education committee, says educators did a great job adapting to distance learning under tough circumstances last semester, but that too many students need more help.

“The data is telling us that in mathematics, on average, students have lost not just that semester, but a complete year and that in English, students have lost a complete semester,” Sen. Hembree said.

Scholl says virtual learning can improve in the fall with more time for teachers and administrators to prepare.

“We need to make sure that every student has access to reliable internet and there are ways that we can do that by investing in infrastructure and various devices that students can take home,” said Scholl.

Advocacy group SC for Ed also opposes the governor’s push, saying he’s taking authority from school district leaders, while refusing to take steps like mandating masks or closing more businesses to drastically reduce the spread of COVID-19.