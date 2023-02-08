MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative.

It’s a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.

It’s about women making a commitment to stand together with Go Red and taking charge of their own heart health as well as the health of those they can’t bear to live without.

Making a commitment to your health isn’t something you have to do along either, so grab a friend or a family member and Be The Beat.

Here are some ways to support the women in your life: