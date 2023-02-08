MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Every year, 350,000 people die from cardiac arrest in the United States and with some help, the American Heart Association hopes to bring that number to zero.

During February — which is Heart Month — the American Heart Association is encouraging every family in America to have at least one family member learn CPR. Knowing CPR and being able to perform it is a skill set that saves lives every day.

Each year, more than 350,000 EMS-assessed out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States. When a person has a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby. Not only that, but disparities are affecting communities differently.

Black and Hispanic people are less likely to receive bystander CPR and women are less likely to receive hands-only CPR because people fear accusations of inappropriate touching, sexual assault, or injuring the person.

However, the Good Samaritan Law protects people who perform CPR during cardiac arrest, so they can feel confident performing it to try and save a life. Those called on to do CPR will likely be saving the life of someone’s loved one.

“About 90% of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die,” according to the American Heart Association. “CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.”