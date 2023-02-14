MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This year’s Pee Dee Heart Ball will be held March 25.

News13’s Patsy Kelly will emcee the event for the seventh time.

“Heart Ball supporters unite with a shared purpose to raise the critical funds we need to ensure our work continues,” according to the event’s website. “Throughout our campaign we celebrate our milestones, we thank our sponsors and we honor our heroes.”

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour. Ballroom doors will open at 7 p.m. with dinner and a program at 8 p.m. Dancing will follow dinner.

For more information, visit peedeeheartball.heart.org or email PeeDeeSC@heart.org.