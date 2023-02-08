MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — February is National Heart Health Month, and SkyWheel Myrtle Beach is lighting the wheel red every Friday to raise awareness, the company said in a Facebook post on Friday.

SkyWheel listed some facts about the heart in its post that include:

The heart will beat about 115,000 times per day

The heart pumps 2,000 gallons of blood every day

The average heart is the size of an adult fist

SkyWheel will continue to post heart health facts and resources on Facebook every Friday this month.