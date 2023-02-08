MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — February is National Heart Health Month, and SkyWheel Myrtle Beach is lighting the wheel red every Friday to raise awareness, the company said in a Facebook post on Friday.
SkyWheel listed some facts about the heart in its post that include:
- The heart will beat about 115,000 times per day
- The heart pumps 2,000 gallons of blood every day
- The average heart is the size of an adult fist
SkyWheel will continue to post heart health facts and resources on Facebook every Friday this month.
