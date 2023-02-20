Former President Trump has railed against the New York Post, one of the nation’s top tabloid newspapers, after it published an extensive profile of possible 2024 White House candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over the weekend.

The profile, which carries a headline quoting a top DeSantis talking point — “people don’t want ‘agenda being shoved down their throat’ ” — and features photos of the governor fishing and playing baseball as a child, triggered an angry social media post from the former president and 2024 White House hopeful on Sunday.

“In writer Salena Zito’s Fake News “puff piece” about DeSantis, which supposedly appeared in the dying New York Post, which is way down in readership just like FoxNews is way down in Ratings, why doesn’t she mention that he wants to cut Social Security & Medicare, loves losers like Jeb Bush, Paul Ryan, and Karl Rove, and it getting CLOBBERED in the polls by me,” Trump wrote on Sunday on Truth Social. “DeSantis is a RINO who is trying to hide his past. I don’t read the New York Post anymore. It has become Fake News, just like Fox & WSJ!”

The Post is one of a handful of right-of-center media outlets that has grown increasingly sour on Trump while embracing DeSantis in recent months, who is widely expected to make a bid for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

The day after his sweeping reelection victory during last year’s midterm elections, the Post ran a front page headline with a screaming headline declaring the Florida governor “DEFUTURE.”

When Trump announced his run for the White House in 2024 just days later, the Post buried their story on his kickoff event inside its print edition with a smaller headline on the front reading “Florida man makes announcement.”