Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in the Grand Strand

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States.

It’s a time to recognize the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans in our community.

Hispanic Heritage Month also celebrates the history and culture of Americans with roots in Spain, Cuba, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America.

A Socastee business owner, Bonifacio Rodriguez, is 19-years-old and he started his business last year.

He is the owner of Brother’s Lawn, a landscaping business.

“Last year we started out little. I would always advertise online to build up that cliency. This year we powered up a good amount of customers and we are doing pretty good this year,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said it’s always been a dream to own a business. He said he also helps his dad build new homes across the Grand Strand.

“I love building new homes especially for new clients. We enjoy the process like the start to finish and we like to see the progress of building new homes. It’s a nice experience because you see the progress of a home being built and you get to see the satisfaction of a customer,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said what he loves about his job is meeting new people and build good relationships in the community.