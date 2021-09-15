Meet the MLB’s first Hispanic female owner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An entrepreneur is not only defined as a business operator, but someone “taking on greater than normal financial risks to do so.” For Linda Alvarado, she not only gambled on success and jumping into careers dominated by men — but also as a Latina.

From designer, development, and owner of a large commercial construction company to becoming the first Hispanic female owner of a Major League Baseball franchise, Linda Alvarado has never let boundaries get in her way.

“All of my life, I have been told I don’t look the part, I don’t look like a commercial general contractor, I don’t look like an owner of a Major League Baseball team and some people say I don’t look Hispanic,” said Alvarado.

For the young girl born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and growing up in a family of five brothers, Linda had to prove there was no such thing as a woman’s job. Working her way through college, it was the challenge of starting her own construction firm which sent Linda on a path to her first major accomplishment.

What started small in 1976 became one of the biggest construction companies in the Southwest. It also made Linda the first female CEO to head a construction firm. Alvarado Construction, Inc. is responsible for large multi-million-dollar commercial developments like Bronco Stadium. The company based in Denver, Colorado now has offices in New Mexico, Arizona, and California.

Linda also is a co-owner of the Major League Baseball franchise, the Colorado Rockies. In her time with the team, Linda felt the moment was right to help set better examples for Hispanics.

“While it’s proud to be an owner, I want to make certain that our players on the field are looked at as role models and motivating other Hispanics,” said Alvarado.

Although her achievements have been stellar, Linda says early on she fought sexism and discrimination at almost every turn. In a life and career that has not only broken glass ceilings and paved the way for others, Linda still believes if she hadn’t taken risks she wouldn’t be where she is today.

“We have to get in the game, have some fun, take some risks knowing that we could never get to second base if we keep our foot safely on first,” said Alvarado.