HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — 700 seniors in nursing homes along the Grand Strand are receiving free Christmas gifts this year.

2023 is the 18th year the Home Instead Senior Care Group has put the event on. Karen Melton, the office manager, says they collect names of lonely seniors in day care centers and nursing homes that are in need throughout Horry and Georgetown County.

Once they get the names, they post them on trees at local Zaxby’s and Bojangles. People then have the option to pick up a tag or two and buy gifts for the organization to deliver.

“This makes my Christmas, you know? Of course, you have Christmas at home and you have family, but the lady I just delivered to, she’s just, she’s lonely, she has nobody,” Melton said. “She’s all by herself and that’s all she’s going to get for Christmas. So, that makes my Christmas, that fills my heart.”

Melton said they start the event every year in October, and the trees are up by November. She encourages everyone to go pick up a tag in 2024.