MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Broadway at the Beach has announced the cancelation of its “A Very Broadway Christmas Parade” this Saturday due to inclement weather.
In a news releas, Broadway at the Beach officials said the parade and the children’s activities and fireworks are canceled.
