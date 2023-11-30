LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Lake City will celebrate “Hometown Holidays” this weekend with more than 40 events and activities.

The festivities will start at 10 a.m. on Friday and continue through Sunday, the city said in a news release. The event is presented by Lake City Creative Alliance in partnership with the Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce, the city of Lake City and downtown businesses.

A detailed schedule of events and information is available here.

Highlights of the event will include letters to Santa, a wish tree in the JP Matthews Breezeway where Mrs. Claus will host a story time at 3 p.m. on Saturday, a community Toy Drive and a stocking stuffer adventure.

A list of events are as follows:

After Dark Christmas parade – 6 p.m. Friday on Main Street

A tree lighting deremony immediately after parade on East Main Green

Down Home Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m. Saturday at the Senior Center

Plein Air Artworks, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Around Town

Community Christmas Party, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Stables

Lake City Tour of Homes, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Anyone with questions can email dtracy@cityoflakecity.