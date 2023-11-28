FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A group that places wreaths on gravesites at the Florence National Cemetery for the holidays said Tuesday it is in “urgent” need of donations to help meet its goal of placing a wreath on every gravesite.

There are 14,000 gravesites at the cemetery, and according to the Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina, which is affiliated with the Wreaths Across America program, about 9,300 wreaths are still needed.

The deadline to make a donation and sponsor a wreath is midnight Tuesday. The wreaths will be placed on the gravesites following a ceremony that is scheduled for noon on Dec. 16.

Volunteers are also still needed to help place the wreaths on the gravesites, organizers said.