MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Are you or someone you know a Clark Griswold wannabe when it comes to lighting up your home for the holidays?

If so, here’s your chance to share your favorite holiday light displays with everyone in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

All you have to do is go to the “Holiday Light Delights” page on the News13 website between now and Dec. 10 and upload a photo of your home lit up for the holidays.

Then, between Dec. 11 and 15, you will be able to cast your vote for your favorite photo. The top four displays will be highlighted on News13 First Edition.