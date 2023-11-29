HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are giving tips on how to prevent theft around the holidays after a reported shoplifting at the Tanger Outlet’s last month.

Seven items totaling more than $2,000 were stolen by two women from the Coach outlet in the Tanger Outlet’s location off of Highway 501, according to a police report obtained by News13. It happened in late October.

The items were not identified by the store, but one of the purses had a tracker on it, according to the report. The case officer said it was last tracked on Highway 544 in the Conway area.

Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said that while the suspects have been identified, no warrants have been served yet.

“We tell everyone to be a little bit more cautious, whether it’s general thefts or shoplifting cases around the holidays. We know that some of those high-dollar items are out because people are interested in buying those as gifts,” she said. “So, it’s absolutely possible that someone may be coming in to specifically shoplift or steal something around the holiday season given that interest in gift-giving.”

Moskov said they periodically get shoplifting cases and when they do, they look for patterns or accesses to other crimes. She added that HCPD has an online reporting tool to help with cases like this.

“For business, they are in a business where they need to market their items, right? We recognize that, and typically that’s the reason why businesses take extra precautions with regard to security systems or security personnel, as well as operating out of locations that also have other businesses and there’s security personnel around,” Moskov said.

Moskov said you don’t have to be a business to take precautions. She said ways to avoid theft include locking your doors, taking your keys and high-value items with you so they aren’t visible.

If you or someone you know experiences theft, you can call the HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477.